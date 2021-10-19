Disney on Ice returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Disney on Ice is returning to Cleveland this winter.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and more of your favorites are coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for "Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends," according to a news release from Feld Entertainment, the company producing the event.

The Disney gang will skate into town from Jan. 7 until Jan. 16.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 26.

Feld Entertainment said they are working with Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to establish COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. While specific events at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse may require proof of vaccination and/or face masks, the Cleveland venue does not currently have a blanket requirement for either for event attendees, although face masks are highly recommended. The Fieldhouse's website states that if no specific requirements are listed by event organizers, there are no special requirements for attending that event.

