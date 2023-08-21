Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week returning in September

Downtown Cleveland, Inc. has announced the return of Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week. The week is a celebration of the culinary talents of downtown Cleveland chefs and the food scene as a whole.

It will feature inventive, three-course meals for special pricing at a number of downtown restaurants.

That list of restaurants includes:

· Acqua di Luca

· Betts

· Blue Point Grille

· Cleveland Chop

· Gabriels Southern Table + Whiskey

· Ghost Light

· Hofbrauhaus

· House of Creole

· Johnny's Downtown

· Lulo Kitchen

· Mabels BBQ

· Mallorca

· Pickwick & Frolic

· Southern Tier Brewery

· Taza: A Lebanese Grill

· The Centro

· TURN Bar + Kitchen

Lunch prices for the week will range from $20-$39, and dinners will be priced at $39, $49 and $59, depending on the venue.

Menus at participating locations will also feature a custom QR code for guests to check in and enter raffles to win restaurant gift certificates and other prizes.

Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week begins on Thursday, Sept. 7, and will run through Thursday, Sept. 14.

Click here to learn more and see each restaurant's menu options.

