Tie up your laces and set your alarms, the News 5K and Rock & Roll Half Marathon are coming back next month.

The 9th Annual Rock Hall Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 3-Person relay is Sunday, Oct. 8.

The race starts and finishes at the legendary Rock Hall downtown. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., the 10K starts at 8 a.m., and the News 5K begins at 8:15 a.m.

For more information, including route maps, and to sign up, click here.