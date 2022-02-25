Millionaire's Row at Cleveland Auto Show adds extra bling

CLEVELAND — They're four-wheel rides with seven-figure price tags.

"Cars that are over a million dollars just for one vehicle," said Lou Vitantonio, Cleveland Auto Show President.

Lining the Cleveland Auto Show's “Millionaire's Row” are brands like Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls Royce.

"They don't typically participate like a brand like Subaru or Mercedes may," said Dan Ricci.

Ricii's Cleveland Autosports started displaying the cars many of us could only dream of owning back in 2013.

"We're not here to try and sell more cars, that's not the point of it. It's an opportunity for the people of Cleveland to sit in them, see them and have an attraction for the auto show at the I-X Center," said Ricci.

Typically, the auto show locks in about six of these high-end vehicles.

"I think right now looks like at least 15 in here," said Ricci.

The extra elegance this year comes as new cars remain in short supply.

"We're seeing something that we've never seen in the past. People have shifted and they're looking for cars to buy and all of our new cars have been bought up, so now you're looking at the used car market as a secondary source, and it's actually sometimes more expensive than the new cars," said Ricci.

With used car prices up a whopping 20-30%, the industry is on its head.

"They're really skyrocketing in their prices. We're calling people from two, three years ago we sold cars to, we're paying more for their car on trade than what they bought it for," said Ricci.

Through all the challenges to secure that new car smell, Ricci is asked one question repeatedly.

"Can you find me a deal? The deal right now is if I can find you a car," said Ricci.

A problem, that no matter the price point, is expected to stick around for a while.

"Typically, that doesn't reflect on the exotic market, but right now it definitely is," said Ricci.

Cleveland Motorsports has already sold cars through its order bank that won't be delivered until mid to late 2023.