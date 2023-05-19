Platinum-selling group Parmalee to perform at Mentor Rocks this summer

Parmalee, nominee for the Academy of Country Music Award for “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year," will be heading to Northeast Ohio this summer to perform at Mentor Rocks.

The band will be heading to the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on June 20 where they will perform hits like "Take My Name," "Girl In Mine," and more.

Parmalee topped the charts with their platinum-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and with their follow-up single, “Take My Name” from their new album "For You," they became a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio, according to a news release from the City of Mentor.

Admission is free.

For more information on Mentor Rocks, click here.

