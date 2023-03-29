Playhouse Square announces next Broadway shows coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square announced seven Broadway shows that will be taking the stage in Cleveland for the 2023-2024 season.



The Wiz is the first show up and will be in Cleveland from Oct. 3-22.

The Girl from the North Country will be in town from Oct. 31-Nov. 19.

Mrs. Doubtfire will be the first show in 2024 from Jan. 9-28.

Funny Girl will be making its triumphant return from Feb. 20 to March 10.

Company will be in town from April 30-May 19.

Back to the Future: The Musical will be hitting the road for its first tour and heading to Cleveland from June 11-July 7.

Rounding out the Key Bank Broadway Series will be MJ from July 16-August 11.

“The passion for theater and knowledge of the industry rivals that of audiences anywhere in the world,” said Playhouse Square president and CEO Craig Hassall. “We want to continue to bring our guests the best shows and more opportunities to witness amazing performances on stage.”

Season tickets are now available and can be purchased here.

