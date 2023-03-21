Watch Now
Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Scott Wintrow
NEW YORK - APRIL 02: A performer rides an elephant during a live perfomance of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at Madison Square Garden on April 02, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)
Through the years: Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus
Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 11:07:59-04

The world-famous Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey circus is coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse later this year.

The Greatest Show on Earth will have six performances from Oct. 6-8.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Tickets are on sale now.

