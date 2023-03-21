Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The world-famous Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey circus is coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse later this year.

The Greatest Show on Earth will have six performances from Oct. 6-8.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Tickets are on sale now.