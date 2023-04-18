Watch Now
Rock band Greta Van Fleet announces Cleveland concert

Jake Kiszka
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs at "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 10:30:28-04

Rock band Greta Van Fleet announced their Starcatcher World Tour is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this September.

According to a press release, Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey will be joining the band on tour.

The group will be in Cleveland on Sept. 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Brothers Josh, Jake, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner formed the band in 2012 and released their first full-length studio album in 2018 which quickly went to the top of the Billboard Rock Album chart.

They won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019 for "From the Fires" and also were nominated for three other Grammys that year.

