Simone Biles, other former Olympic gymnasts coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Simone Biles and other former Olympic gymnasts are coming to Cleveland as part of a national gymnastics performance tour.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

The Gold Over America tour will feature professional gymnasts performing various routines.

Biles will be joined by former 2016 Rio teammate Laurie Hernandez, as well as Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, Jordan Chiles and more.

The Gold Over America tour is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 20.

Tickets go on sale on June 11.

For more information, click here.