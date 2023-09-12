Watch Now
Steven Tyler damages vocal cords, Aerosmith PEACE OUT Tour postponed until Feb. 24

Julio Aprea
<p>Aerosmith in Concert (Arnhem, Netherlands)</p>
Posted at 9:30 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 21:30:41-04

Aerosmith's PEACE OUT tour with The Black Crowes was set to visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 21; however, the tour date has been postponed.

According to a tweet by the rock group, Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during a performance and per doctor's orders has to take a break from singing for 30 days.

The new tour date for Cleveland is Feb. 29, 2024.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way; you’re going to get the best show of our lives," members of Aerosmith said in a statement.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and refunds are available for those unable to attend.

