Steven Tyler damages vocal cords, Aerosmith PEACE OUT Tour postponed until Feb. 24

Aerosmith's PEACE OUT tour with The Black Crowes was set to visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 21; however, the tour date has been postponed.

According to a tweet by the rock group, Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during a performance and per doctor's orders has to take a break from singing for 30 days.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you… pic.twitter.com/bDT8tqmEcP — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023

The new tour date for Cleveland is Feb. 29, 2024.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way; you’re going to get the best show of our lives," members of Aerosmith said in a statement.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and refunds are available for those unable to attend.