These events will be happening in Cleveland for National Police Week

National Police Week is here and there will be multiple events held in Cleveland throughout the week.

Here is the schedule:



Monday : A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:45 p.m. at Huntington Park.

For more information on events, click here.


