These events will be happening in Cleveland for National Police Week

Posted at 12:25 PM, May 15, 2023
National Police Week is here and there will be multiple events held in Cleveland throughout the week.

Here is the schedule:

  • Monday: A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:45 p.m. at Huntington Park.
  • Thursday morning: A Cleveland Badge ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Justice Center.
  • Thursday night: A Hero's Welcome will be held at 8 p.m. at Sausalito.
  • Friday morning: A parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Lakeside Avenue and East 12th Street. Following the parade, a memorial service will be held at Huntington Park at 11:30 a.m. To round out the morning, a gathering will be held immediately following the ceremony at FOP Lodge 8.
  • Friday afternoon: The Greater Cleveland Police Emerald Society will be hosting a fellowship event at 4 p.m. at Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association Upstairs Hall.
  • Saturday morning: A collector's show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel on Lakeside Avenue.
  • Saturday evening: The patriotic Cleveland International Tattoo will kick off at 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel to end the week.

