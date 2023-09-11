This is Christmas: Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Cleveland

The holiday season might be three months away, but Cleveland is already preparing for the most magical time of year.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be playing two shows in Cleveland just in time for Christmas.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

They will perform two shows on Dec. 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets start as low as $39 and go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.