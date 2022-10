AKRON, Ohio — The Tony-award-winning musical Tootsie is coming to Akron.

The musical, which is based on the 1982 movie, is about a talented actor who struggles to find work until he decides to pretend to be a woman and lands the role of a lifetime.

Tootsie will play at E.J. Thomas Hall on the University of Akron's campus on Nov. 29 and 30.

For more information on the show, click here.