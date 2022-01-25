Unique things to do with your loved one in Northeast Ohio on Valentine's Day

CLEVELAND — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and why not do something unique with your loved one.

Here are some things that you can do:

Cocktail and Cheese pairing

For $35 you can sample various drinks and cheese at Griffin Cider and Gin Bar in Lakewood. This is the perfect get-together for couples or friends. For more information, click here.

Go to a concert at Grog Shop

On Valentine's Day, Vampires Everywhere will be bringing their "From Hell with Love" tour to the music venue. Tickets start at $20. For more information, click here.

Visit some animals

The Akron Zoo is hosting "Owl Be Your Valentine" where guests can visit animals and make their own valentines. The event takes place on Feb. 12. For more information, click here.

Learn Cleveland's love stories

On Valentine's Day, the Cuyahoga County Library will be hosting a virtual event. You and your loved ones can explore the origin of the holiday through love stories from the city. For more information, click here.

Be a tourist in your own town

With Cleveland Walking Tours, you get an all-encompassing experience of downtown. The tours start at Public Square and end at Playhouse Square. For more information, click here.

View some incredible art

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Akron Art Museum is hosting an art for the heart event. You and your loved one can share Cupid-approved appetizers while taking a tour of the museum. For more information, click here.

Five-course dinner

At Edwin's too, you and your loved one can enjoy a five-course dinner for two. The event costs $75 per person. For more information, click here.

Valentine's Day Market

Have a glass of wine while viewing artwork from local artists at Reithoffer Gallery in Chagrin Falls. The event takes place on Feb. 11 and 12. For more information, click here.

