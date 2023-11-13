Watch Now
WinterLand Tree Lighting Ceremony lighting up Cleveland Nov. 25

CLE Sign
News 5
A CLE sign in downtown Cleveland decorated for the holidays.
CLE Sign
Posted at 4:53 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 16:54:01-05

WinterLand will officially kick off in Cleveland on Nov. 25 with a tree-lighting ceremony and festivities across Downtown.

The annual tree-lighting will be part of a day of celebrations and family-friendly experiences across Cleveland, culminating in an "evening holiday extravaganza on Public Square," organizers said in a news release.

Below is a list of WinterLand activities across Cleveland's downtown:

  • Cleveland Bazaar 5th Street Arcades: 10am – 7pm
  • Ice Skating Rink, Public Square: 12pm –10pm
  • Cleveland Public Library:
    • Cello Performance, Main Library, Brett Hall, 1st Floor: 11:30am – 1:30pm
    • Kamal’s Live Band, Louis Stokes Wing: 12pm – 1pm 
    • Reindeer Farm, Eastman Reading Garden: 1pm – 3pm
    • Odd Dog Coffee Truck, Eastman Reading Garden: 1pm – 5 pm 
    • Celene’s Confections, Eastman Reading Garden: 1pm – 3pm  
    • Storytime with Children’s Author and Illustrator Bill Cotter, Main Library: 2pm
    • CMA StudioGO, Main Library, 4th Floor: 2pm – 5 pm
    • City Ballet of Cleveland, Main Library, Auditorium: 3pm – 3:15pm, 3:30pm – 3:45pm, 4pm – 4:15pm
    • Face Painting, Main Library, 4th Floor: 3pm – 4:30pm
    • Balloon Twisting, Main Library, 4th Floor: 4pm – 5:30pm
    • Guitarist Performance, Main Library, Brett Hall, 1st Floor: 4pm – 6pm
  • WinterLand at Tower City Center:
    • Hang out with holiday characters, submit your Christmas Wish Lists at the Elves’ Station, enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, prize wheels and a craft station, warm up with hot chocolate and cookies, catch a holiday movie screening of A Christmas Story 2, sing along with roaming carolers, and more: 12pm – 7 pm
    • Bruce the Spruce’s Forest: 11am – 7pm
    • Holiday Spirits Poured by Neuvo: 12pm – 8pm
  • GCRTA Holiday Trolley, Public Square: 2:30pm – 6:30pm
  • Show on Public Square Stage, Featuring Apostle Jones: 4pm-6pm
  • Tree Lighting, Public Square: 6pm
  • Fireworks to Follow Tree Lighting

Learn more at: https://winterlandcle.com/

