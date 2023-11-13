WinterLand Tree Lighting Ceremony lighting up Cleveland Nov. 25

WinterLand will officially kick off in Cleveland on Nov. 25 with a tree-lighting ceremony and festivities across Downtown.

The annual tree-lighting will be part of a day of celebrations and family-friendly experiences across Cleveland, culminating in an "evening holiday extravaganza on Public Square," organizers said in a news release.

Below is a list of WinterLand activities across Cleveland's downtown:



Cleveland Bazaar 5 th Street Arcades: 10am – 7pm

Ice Skating Rink , Public Square: 12pm –10pm

Cleveland Public Library :

Cello Performance, Main Library, Brett Hall, 1 st Floor: 11:30am – 1:30pm Kamal’s Live Band, Louis Stokes Wing: 12pm – 1pm Reindeer Farm, Eastman Reading Garden: 1pm – 3pm Odd Dog Coffee Truck, Eastman Reading Garden: 1pm – 5 pm Celene’s Confections, Eastman Reading Garden: 1pm – 3pm Storytime with Children’s Author and Illustrator Bill Cotter, Main Library: 2pm CMA StudioGO, Main Library, 4 th Floor: 2pm – 5 pm City Ballet of Cleveland, Main Library, Auditorium: 3pm – 3:15pm, 3:30pm – 3:45pm, 4pm – 4:15pm Face Painting, Main Library, 4 th Floor: 3pm – 4:30pm Balloon Twisting, Main Library, 4 th Floor: 4pm – 5:30pm Guitarist Performance, Main Library, Brett Hall, 1 st Floor: 4pm – 6pm

WinterLand at Tower City Center :

Hang out with holiday characters, submit your Christmas Wish Lists at the Elves’ Station, enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, prize wheels and a craft station, warm up with hot chocolate and cookies, catch a holiday movie screening of A Christmas Story 2, sing along with roaming carolers, and more: 12pm – 7 pm Bruce the Spruce’s Forest: 11am – 7pm Holiday Spirits Poured by Neuvo: 12pm – 8pm

GCRTA Holiday Trolley, Public Square: 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Show on Public Square Stage, Featuring Apostle Jones: 4pm-6pm

Tree Lighting, Public Square: 6pm

Fireworks to Follow Tree Lighting

Learn more at: https://winterlandcle.com/