Your 2023 Cleveland and Northeast Ohio summer concert list

Are you looking for concerts to attend in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio this summer? Well, look no further because there is a list full of concerts for you to check out right here!

JULY

July 1

Feeling a blast from the past with a side of modern music? Superbad Cleveland – a band based out of Cleveland - will be performing on July 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shooters on the Water venue. For more information, click here.

July 1

The “Ambassadors of Bluegrass” aka Henhouse Prowlers will be performing at the House of Blues venue on July 1 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 1

Native Washington D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy aka Yung Jefe will be performing at the Asylum at Masonic Temple in Cleveland. If you are a fan of rap music, be sure to catch the show at 8:00 p.m.. For tickets, click here.

July 3

Award-winning artist Bryson Tiller will be taking the stage at Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland's Flats neighborhood on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. If you are an R&B fan, you do not want to miss this event. For more information click here.

July 4

A Pool Party with Dom Dolla is happening on July 4 at FWD Day + Nightclub. For more information on an Independence Day filled with music and house music, click here.

July 5

Melanie Martinez is bringing her alternative sound to Cleveland on July 5. Her concert will take place at Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica starting at 7:00 p.m. For more information on the concert, click here.

July 7

Armchair Boogie is a western jam-grass playing group from Wisconsin that will bring high energy to House of Blues on July 7. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m., so do not be late! For more information click here.

July 8

The trio Animals as Leaders will be performing at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 8 at 7:00 p.m. Their experimental sounds of metal, modern jazz, world music and more are nothing short of compelling. For more information on the concert, click here.

July 11

English Rock Band the Smile will be performing some of their melodic tunes at The Agora Theater and Ballroom on July 11 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click >here.

July 15

Legendary singer and pianist Alicia Keys will be gracing the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stage on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. Click here to find tickets.

July 17

The feminist dance-punk trio Le Tigre will be taking on the Agora Theatre & Ballroom on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. Check here for tickets.

July 17

Big Time Rush — yes, the Nickelodeon boy group — will be performing with Max & Jax at the Blossom Music Center on July 17 at 6:00 p.m. For more information on the event, click here!

July 18

The well-known punk-rock group Fall Out Boy will be performing at the Blossom Music Center on July 18 at 7:00 p.m. Click here for more information!

July 19

Looking for a band that plays punk, rock, and grunge music? If so, check out Jigsaw Youth’s concert on July 19 at Beachland Ballroom. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can click here for tickets.

July 20

Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Peter Mayer will be performing at The Music Box on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

July 21

Shaker Heights native Jim Brickman will be performing in Cleveland on July 21 & 22 at 7:00 p.m. For more information click here.

July 23

In the mood for West African music paired with dancing? Nigerian singer Rema will be putting on a show at the House of Blues on July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Click here for more information!

July 25

The alternative, punk, and rock sounds from Bayside will be heard on July 25 when they perform at the House of Blues in Cleveland. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. and you can click here to get tickets.

July 28

Jake Dodd is bringing all the country vibes for his concert at Welcome to the Farm on July 28 starting at 9:30 p.m. For more information click here.

July 29

The blended sound of punk and gypsy music is what Gogol Bordello will bring to House of Blues Cleveland on July 29 at 7:00 p.m. Click here to get tickets.

July 30

Noise rock and pop group Cherubs is set to perform in Cleveland on July 30. For more information on the performance click here.

AUGUST

August 1

Cavetown will be performing some of his indie pop and indie folk sounds on August 1 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The show will start at 5:30 p.m. and you can find tickets here.

August 2

Madonna’s "Celebration" tour was scheduled to make a stop in Cleveland on August 2. As of right now, the tour has been delayed after the singer was hospitalized for an infection.

August 3

Los Lobos has elements of Latin, blues, Americana, rock, and jam bands in their music. On August 3, they will perform at the Music Box Supper Club starting at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information about the band and tickets.

August 4

The blues band Cash Box Kings will be performing at the Music Box Supper Club on August 4 at 8:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, press here.

August 5

Ernie Krivda will be bringing the sounds of jazz to the Treelawn Social Club on August 5 at 8:00 p.m. Click here to find tickets.

August 6

The Revivalists & Band of Horses will be performing different genres of punk music on August 5 at Jacobs Pavilion at 11:00 p.m. Click here for tickets!

August 6

50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour” has a stop at the Blossom Music Center on August 6 at 7:00 p.m. Busta Rhymes & Jeremih will also be performing. For tickets, click here.

August 8

Rock artist Mammoth WVH will be performing at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with Alter Bridge on August 8 at 6:00 p.m. Find tickets here.

August 9

The famous Beach Boys music group will be performing on August 9 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. For more information about the concert, click here.

August 11

Are you interested in the sounds of psychedelic music, classic rock mixed with improvisation and more? If so, you might want to catch the Dark Star Orchestra at the Agora Theater & Ballroom on August 11 at 7:00 p.m. Click here to purchase a ticket!

August 12

LL Cool J and his tour “The F.O.R.C.E Live” will be stopping in Cleveland on August 12 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Jadakiss will also be a part of the Hip Hop celebration based show. For more information on the event, click here!

August 14

The mellow sounds of American Football (the band) are being brought to Beachland Ballroom here in Cleveland on August 14. The show will start 7:00 p.m., and if you need tickets, click here!

August 15

The Collection band and their mix of alternative, pop, rock, and indie music will be playing at Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom & Tavern on August 15. For more information on the concert, click here!

August 16

CAKE — not the food but the band — will be performing at Jacobs Pavillon at Nautica on August 16 at 8:00 p.m. Find tickets here!

August 17

The Blues and Blues-rock playing Nick Moss Band will be performing at the Beachball Ballroom & Tavern on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

August 18

The Smithereens will be rocking the house down at the Music Box Supper Club on August 18. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

August 19

In the mood for blues? Legendary Buddy Guy will be making a stop in Cleveland on his farewell tour on August 19 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and if you would like tickets to see Buddy Guy on his last tour, click here!

August 20

Akron’s very own band The Shootouts will be performing in Cleveland at the Beachland Ballroom & Tavern on August 20. For more information, click here!

August 22

Mikaela Davis will be bringing her Americana and indie sounds to the Beachland Ballroom & Tavern in Cleveland on August 22. The show will start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be found here.

August 24

American singer Barry Manilow will be performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, click here!

August 25

The electrifying sound of King Buffalo will be performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

August 25

Australian boy group “Five Seconds of Summer” will be performing at Blossom Music Center on August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets!

August 26

The annual Summer Jam is happening on August 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and will feature artists like MoneyBagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Toosii and many more. Click here for tickets and more information.

August 27

Grammy-nominated and internet sensation Soulja Boy will be performing at the House of Blues Cleveland on August 27. For tickets and more information, here!

August 31

Akron-native rock group the Michael Weber Show will be performing at the East Shore Park Club on August 31. For more information on the event, click here!

