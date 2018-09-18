Award-winning Lion King is coming back to Playhouse Square in 2019

CLEVELAND - Back by popular demand, Disney's The Lion King is returning to Cleveland in 2019 for a four-week performance at Playhouse Square.

The popular musical will be at Playhouse from Aug. 7 through Sept. 1.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public in Spring 2019. If you want to get them early, group sales of 20 or more tickets will be available beginning Oct. 8 by calling 1-800-640-8600.

The musical features life-size masks and puppets, which earned Best Costume Design, has continued to play an integral role in the show's success.

The Lion King has been seen by more than 20 million people in more than 80 cities across the country.