How to watch the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday

The 2024 Academy Awards is this Sunday, March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the ceremony for the fourth time.

You can watch the Oscars live on News 5, your local ABC station, over-the-air or through a cable or satellite provider. The Oscars Red Carpet Show begins at 6:30 p.m., right after News 5 at 6 p.m., followed by the award show at 7 p.m.

After the Oscars are over, watch News 5 at 11 p.m., followed by an after-Oscar special: “On the Red Carpet After the Awards.”

See our complete programming listings here.

If you’d like to record the Oscars to watch them later, a new device called Tablo allows you to record over-the-air programming on a DVR with no subscription fees. Learn more about it here.

You can also watch on ABC.com and the ABC App, but you will need to authenticate with a cable or satellite provider.

Christopher Nolan’s three-hour opus “Oppenheimer” is viewed as the front-runner for best picture with the most nominations of any film – 13. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is close behind with eight, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

See a list of the nominees here.

Here’s where you can stream this year’s most-nominated movies.

Tablo was created by Nuvyyo Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, News 5 Cleveland's parent company.