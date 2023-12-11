Mamma Mia 25th Anniversary Tour coming to Playhouse Square next year

The hit musical Mamma Mia is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square early next year.

"The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies," event organizers said.

Don't miss your chance to see one of the most beloved musicals around.

The show runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 at the Connor Palace. Showtimes are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.