Oscars 2022: Here's what celebrities wore on the red carpet

Bill Murray arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rami Malek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP

Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andrew Garfield arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reba McEntire, left, and Kevin Jonas arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jessica Betts, left, and Niecy Nash arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP

Jacob Elordi arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Lena Waithe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Amanda Pacheco, left, and Wilmer Valderrama arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Becky G arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Wesley Snipes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Tati Gabrielle arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Karamo Brown arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kodi Smit-McPhee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Timothée Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Aunjanue Ellis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Simu Liu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Venus Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Stella Arroyave, left, and Anthony Hopkins arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Serena Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jamie Dornan, left, and Amelia Warner arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Sebastian Yatra arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Caitriona Balfe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

J.K. Simmons arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Brad Goreski arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rickey Thompson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zuri Hall arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Elliot Page arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Queen Latifah arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pauletta Washington, left, and Denzel Washington arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oscar statue on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

