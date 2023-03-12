Watch Now
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Photo Gallery

The 95th Oscars are here and on News 5! Check out all the celebrities and high fashion from the red carpet in this photo gallery. Sponsored by Wayside Furniture.

95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press Yulia Navalnaya, Odessa Rae Yulia Navalnaya, left, and Odessa Rae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Deanne Bray, left, and Troy Kotsur arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Fan Bingbing arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press Hong Chau Hong Chau arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Jeanne Moore, left, and Brendan Fraser arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas Nicole Kimpel, left, and Antonio Banderas arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Danai Gurira arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Stephanie Hsu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Ana de Armas arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals James Hong, left, and Harry Shum Jr. arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: Associated Press 95th Academy Awards - Arrivals Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated Press

