Oscars Red Carpet 2021: Here is what everyone wore to the Red Carpet

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A video crew member holds up signage before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Paul Raci arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Lil Rel Howery arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Media set up before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Chelsea Gabrielle Roe, left, and Martin Desmond Roe arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Travon Free arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Phillip Bladh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Chelsea Gabrielle Roe, left, and Martin Desmond Roe arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Mark Coulier arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Jaime Baksht arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Lil Rel Howery arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Colman Domingo walks the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, Pool) Mark Terrill/AP

Tiara Thomas arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Carlos Cortes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Sacha Ben Harroche arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Tiara Thomas arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Roseanne Bladh, left, and Phillip Bladh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Lee Isaac Chung, left, and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Stacey Walker King, left, and Charles D. King arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Daniel Pemberton arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Lee Isaac Chung, left, and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Roseanne Bladh, left, and Phillip Bladh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Madeline Sharafian arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Steven Yeun, left, and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Derek Cianfrance, left, and Shannon Plumb arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Laura Pausini arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Ashley Fox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Jesse Collins, from left, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Thomas Vinterberg, left, and Helene Reingaard Neumann arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Nicolette Robinson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Thomas Vinterberg, left, and Helene Reingaard Neumann arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Nicolette Robinson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Alan S. Kim, left, and Vicky Kim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Eric Roth, left, and Debra Greenfield arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Elizabeth Keenan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Marlee Matlin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Alan Baumgarten arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Riz Ahmed, left, and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Nina Pedrad arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Celeste Waite, left, and Daniel Pemberton arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Regina King, left, and Andra Day arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Diane Warren, wearing a mask that says 'You Are Seen', arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

David Rubin, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, left, and Dawn Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Gisli Darri Halldorsson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Agnes Wilson, left, and H.E.R. arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next