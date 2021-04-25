How to watch the 93rd Oscars ceremony

LOS ANGELES — This year's Academy Awards is back after a two-month delay due to COVID-19, and the ceremony will air right here on News 5.

The 93rd Oscars ceremony begins at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on News 5, as well as Hulu + Live TV or other streaming services that carry ABC programming.

Viewers can watch the event on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a cable TV provider or livestreaming service login as well.

Oscars: After Dark will air following the ceremony, at 11:30 pm.

There will be no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station.

In March, producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher, and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement that their plan is for the Oscars to "look like a movie, not a television show."

