How to watch the 93rd Oscars ceremony

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES — This year's Academy Awards is back after a two-month delay due to COVID-19, and the ceremony will air right here on News 5.

The 93rd Oscars ceremony begins at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on News 5, as well as Hulu + Live TV or other streaming services that carry ABC programming.

Viewers can watch the event on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a cable TV provider or livestreaming service login as well.

Oscars: After Dark will air following the ceremony, at 11:30 pm.

There will be no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station.

In March, producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher, and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement that their plan is for the Oscars to "look like a movie, not a television show."

To see all of the nominees, click here.

RELATED: Oscar 2021 ballot: Download the official Oscar ballot to guess the top winners of the night

