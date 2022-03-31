Watch
Piano Guys announce Cleveland show

Mark Tenally/AP
The Piano Guys perform at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington during the 58th presidential inauguration (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 17:07:55-04

CLEVELAND — The Piano Guys are coming to Cleveland.

The group announced they will be playing at Playhouse Square on Oct. 26.

“Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset," said Steven Sharp Nelson. “Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together—but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”

Tickets go on sale April 1.

For more information, click here.

