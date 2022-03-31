Piano Guys announce Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — The Piano Guys are coming to Cleveland.

The group announced they will be playing at Playhouse Square on Oct. 26.

“Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset," said Steven Sharp Nelson. “Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together—but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”

Tickets go on sale April 1.

For more information, click here.