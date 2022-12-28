Playhouse Square's new mural brings Latina artists together for first time to honor its 100th year

CLEVELAND — There’s a new attraction at playhouse square turning heads. The theater’s new 106-foot art mural in the KeyBank Concourse honors the theater’s centennial year theme, “Together We Shine.”

“The joyful illustrations in this painting give us the opportunity to create a welcoming atmosphere for our guests, shine a light on the incredible talent we have here in Northeast Ohio and celebrate Playhouse Square’s centennial anniversary,” said Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square President and CEO.

But the work of art signifies even more for Nathalie Bermudez and Alicia Vasquez, the artists behind the masterpiece.

The two worked side-by-side for two months after submitting their work, together, in July in response the Playhouse Square’s request for artists. As Bermudez explained, "[Vasquez] sent me a message and said, ‘do you want to be a part of this project with me?’ and I was like, 'Yes!' We are two Latinas doing a mural in this big of space and this was a huge opportunity to give us. I was so happy.”

From Bermudez’s specialty with patterns and cultural figures and Vasquez’s serene eye for nature, the masterpiece is now complete.

“It was amazing to see their work progress throughout this. Before it was just a big white wall and now it’s something filled with color, with beautiful images and every time you walk by it you can catch something new," said Kristen Jantonio, Playhouse Square Communications Manager.

While the theme “Together We Shine” represents the community and the theater’s push to unite, it couldn’t be more true for Bermudez and Vasquez.

“I feel so proud of us,” said Bermudez.