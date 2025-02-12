Here are your 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

CLEVELAND — It's a new year, and a new group of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.

Here are the 14 who made the list.



Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

OutKast

Phish

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The inductees will be announced in April.

The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall.