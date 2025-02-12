Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentRock Hall

Actions

Here are your 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

List of 14 includes Mariah Carey, Phish, Cyndi Lauper and Oasis
It's a new year, and a new group of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. Here's who made the list.
Rock Hall.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — It's a new year, and a new group of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced.

Here are the 14 who made the list.

  • Bad Company
  • The Black Crowes
  • Mariah Carey
  • Chubby Checker
  • Joe Cocker
  • Billy Idol
  • Joy Division/New Order
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Maná
  • Oasis
  • OutKast
  • Phish
  • Soundgarden
  • The White Stripes

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”
The inductees will be announced in April.

The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.