What happened to the Court TV channel in Northeast Ohio?

If you’re a fan of Court TV and watch using an antenna, you may have noticed that it isn’t on WEWS 5.4 anymore. Starting last week on July 1, Court TV moved from WEWS 5.4 to WDLI 17.1.

If you’ve been watching Court TV programs via a cable provider or DirecTV or Dish, then there was no change. For more information, visit https://www.courttv.com/where-to-watch/.

If you use a streaming service like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, you can continue to watch for free. Just search for the Court TV app.