WWE returns to Cleveland in 2025

CLEVELAND — After Cleveland hosted SummerSlam last summer, the WWE announced it will return with another event next year.
WWE Monday Night Raw will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 3.
The following wrestlers are expected:
- Gunter
- Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
- Damian Priest
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn
- The New Day
- Liv Morgan
Tickets go on sale Nov. 12. For more information, click here.
SummerSlam took over Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3.
LA Knight stopped by News 5 to talk about the match.
