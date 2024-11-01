WWE returns to Cleveland in 2025

CLEVELAND — After Cleveland hosted SummerSlam last summer, the WWE announced it will return with another event next year.

WWE Monday Night Raw will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 3.

The following wrestlers are expected:



Gunter

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso

Sami Zayn

The New Day

Liv Morgan

Tickets go on sale Nov. 12. For more information, click here.

SummerSlam took over Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3.

LA Knight stopped by News 5 to talk about the match.