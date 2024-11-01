Watch Now
WWE returns to Cleveland in 2025

In this photo provided by WWE, Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 1, 2023. It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. (WWE via AP)
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — After Cleveland hosted SummerSlam last summer, the WWE announced it will return with another event next year.

WWE Monday Night Raw will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 3.

The following wrestlers are expected:

  • Gunter
  • Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
  • Damian Priest
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Jey Uso
  • Sami Zayn
  • The New Day
  • Liv Morgan

Tickets go on sale Nov. 12. For more information, click here.

SummerSlam took over Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3.

LA Knight stopped by News 5 to talk about the match.

WWE's Johnny Gargano reflects on his hometown hosting SummerSlam

