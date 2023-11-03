You can no longer bring your own lawn chairs to Blossom concerts

On Thursday night, Blossom Music Center announced a policy change to its lawn seating section.

Personal lawn chairs will no longer be allowed at the venue at Live Nation promoted events.

Guests are still able to reserve a chair ahead of time and pick them up on the day of then show.

The venue said they were making the change to "improve venue entry and for security procedures."

This policy change does not apply to Cleveland Orchestra performances.

There was some backlash on social media following the announcement.

This is horrible...had knee surgery and can't sit that low to the ground...guess no more concerts at Blossom....so very sad — busdrvrbuzkil (@busdrvrbuzkil) November 3, 2023

Why not just tell people that they aren't allowed to bring anything with them? My wallet is slowly creeping toward being too big to pass through the bag size. Glad I went out of my way to look for safe, lightweight, and comfortable beach chairs specifically for Blossom shows. — ShirtlessDan.TTV (@ShirtlessDanTTV) November 3, 2023

I call BS. If you can bring a chair and a bar cart to an Orchestra show you can allow a low folding chair into Blossom for Noah Kahan. Provide a dedicated chair lane. Require chairs be opened for inspection as they. Else offer them for free. — S F (@SteveFish2022) November 3, 2023