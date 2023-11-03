Watch Now
You can no longer bring your own lawn chairs to Blossom concerts

Blossom Music Center | Cleveland Orchestra.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 03, 2023
On Thursday night, Blossom Music Center announced a policy change to its lawn seating section.

Personal lawn chairs will no longer be allowed at the venue at Live Nation promoted events.

Guests are still able to reserve a chair ahead of time and pick them up on the day of then show.

The venue said they were making the change to "improve venue entry and for security procedures."

This policy change does not apply to Cleveland Orchestra performances.

There was some backlash on social media following the announcement.

