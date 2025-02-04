Watch Now
You must whip it. Devo is coming to Cleveland in May.

From left, Gerald Casale, Josh Hager, Mark Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh of Devo perform at The Marquis during the Sundance Film Festival, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Park City, Utah. A documentary film about the group, "Devo," premiered Sunday at the festival. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Devo, the New Wave band from Akron known for the 1980 single "Whip It" and other hits like "Wiggly World" and "Freedom of Choice," will perform in Cleveland this spring.

The show is on Sunday, May 11, at TempleLive Cleveland Masonic, 3615 Euclid Ave.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. It's part of the band's "50 Years of De-Evolution... continued! tour."

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The band has been nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame numerous times but has yet to be inducted. In 2021, the City of Akron declared April 1 as "Devo Day" when the band was nominated. The last time the band was nominated was in 2022.

In 2021, Former Akron mayor Dan Horrigan said, "The City of Akron has an unbelievable sense of pride, especially when it involves the success of our people. We are, and will continue to be, immensely proud to be the home of Devo and will be rallying this great community to help them achieve the recognition they deserve."

