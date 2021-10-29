Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her mother during a Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid, shoving the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star against a dresser, and cursing at her.

Court documents say Malik also cursed at Gigi Hadid and tried to fight a security guard who was also at the house.

The documents obtained by NBC News and The Associated Press say Malik is accused of calling Yolanda a “f*****g Dutch slut” and telling her to stay away from his daughter.

Malik entered a plea to four summary counts. He was sentenced to probation and was ordered to complete an anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program.

Malik calls the case a “private matter.”

The 28-year-old singer and the 26-year-old model have a 1-year-old daughter together. They’ve been dating on and off for several years now.

Malik has had a number of hits since leaving the British band that made him famous. Hadid is considered one of the world’s top models.