Get a free Lowe’s kids’ kit for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away, so now is a great time to start thinking of some fun craft projects for your kids.

Lowe’s is offering a free Valentine’s Day craft that can be used to display all the valentines your child will be receiving. The craft will result in a wooden swan and is meant for kids ages 4 and up.

You can reserve a kit for your child now, then pick it up in-store at Lowe’s customer service desk on Saturday, Feb. 12, or Sunday, Feb. 13. Kits are limited, so you’ll want to register soon and keep in mind that if your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Feb. 13, it may be given to someone else.

While Lowe’s DIY kids’ projects used to be an in-store activity, they are now offered as take-home kits due to the pandemic. This means you’ll just need to pick the project up on the designated dates, and then your child can build the craft anytime they’d like.

Lowe's If you don’t have a Lowe’s near you, Home Depot is also offering a free Valentine’s Day craft kit. Home Depot’s Valentine’s Day photo box kit can be picked up at the customer service counter beginning in February. Home Depot does not list the exact date the kits are available, so you may want to call your local store before heading out. The photo box kit comes with wooden pieces to build the frame, stickers to use for decorating and even the nails and screws you’ll need to hold it together. You’ll need sandpaper, wood glue, a hammer and screwdriver, but everything else is included. Once the box is made, your kiddo can also choose to paint it if they wish, then select a photo and put it in the frame. You could also put a gift in the box or simply use it as storage. Home Depot Will you be picking up some Valentine’s Day craft kits for your little ones?

