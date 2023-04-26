Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning

It is going to be another frigid night with clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures! Lows Wednesday night and into Thursday morning are expected to fall below freezing. Temps could even fall into the upper 20s in a few spots! Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, vegetation, flowers, etc. It can also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

wews

The counties shown in purple on the map below are under a freeze warning and include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Geauga, Inland Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning, Sandusky, Seneca, Huron, and Holmes. The area in blue is a frost advisory and includes Lake, northern Ashtabula, Richland, Ashland, and Ottawa counties.

wews

In order to protect your tender plants from the cold... take steps now. Cover plants or bring them inside if possible. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Stay warm! After a frigid start to the day on Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s!

