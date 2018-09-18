Kevin Love is the newest face of Banana Republic

NEW YORK - Kevin Love is collaborating with a new team and it isn't the Cavs. On Tuesday, Banana Republic announced a new clothing campaign featuring the Cavs power forward based on his "signature style."

The BR / K.LOVE-18 collection is a men's limited edition clothing collection that Banana Republic says is "grounded in performance, tailoring and classic American sportswear."

Love appears in three separate ads for the company, showing off his signature new threads.

“I’m proud of the BR / K.LOVE-18 collection Banana Republic and I created together,” Love said. “I was inspired by Banana Republic's utility heritage, premium quality and tailored performance sportswear staples, and we combined those with nods to my Portland roots, which make this capsule my own and truly reflect my personal style. I’m excited for our fans to experience it all.”

Prices in the BR / K.LOVE-18 collection range from $14.50 for accessories to $548 for a leather biker jacket. The collection hits both retail stores and the Banana Republic online store on Tuesday.