Watch
LifestyleBest of Class

Best of Class 2021 Student Gallery, Sponsored by Ohio Lottery

Bonus photos of 2021 valedictorians, Sponsored by Ohio Lottery

Photos of high school valedictorians recognized by News 5's Best of Class promotion, sponsored by the Ohio Lottery. All photos provided by families of the students - please email ian.cross@wews.com if there are issues with any photo.

Hannah Craddock 2.jpeg
Hannah Craddock - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Abigail Dohse1.png
Abigail Dohse - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Brendan Oliss3.JPG
Brendan Oliss - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes4.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Brendan Oliss1.jpeg
Brendan Oliss - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Abigail Dohse2.jpg
Abigail Dohse - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mya Tomoto3.jpeg
High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christine Lawver2.jpg
Christine Lawver - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mya Tomoto2.jpeg
Mya Tomoto - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Frankowski1.jpg
Anthony Frankowski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes5.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christine Lawver1.jpg
Christine Lawver - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Frankowski2.jpg
Anthony Frankowski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Frankowski3.jpg
Anthony Frankowski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Savanha Cramer.jpeg
Savanha Cramer - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mark Allman Jr4.JPG
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo3.jpg
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Joseph Nitirahardjo1.PNG
Joseph Nitirahardjo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sarah Abood.jpg
Sarah Abood - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sharvi_Shah2.JPG
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sharvi_Shah3.JPG
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo2.jpg
Sam LogGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mark Allman Jr5.JPG
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Brianna Hill.jpeg
Brianna Hill - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman1.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman3.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Nicholas Flinner_Open Door Christian Schools 1.jpeg
Nicholas Flinner - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Joseph Nitirahardjo2.PNG
Joseph Nitirahardjo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
MargaretRadachy.jpg
Margaret Radachy - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sharvi_Shah1.JPG
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Joseph Nitirahardjo3.PNG
Joseph Nitirahardjo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo1.jpg
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes2.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman2.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman6.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes3.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mark Allman Jr2.JPG
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo5.jpg
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sharvi_Shah4.JPG
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Alondra Gomez-Colon.jpg
Alondra Gomez - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sharvi_Shah5.JPG
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo4.jpg
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mark Allman Jr3.JPG
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman7.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman5.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mark Allman Jr1.JPG
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Miranda Brainard.JPG
Miranda Brainard - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Krista Grabski1.jpeg
Krista Grabski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Tam Chau_North High School.jpg
Tam Chau - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Samuel Layman4.png
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Krista Grabski2.jpeg
Krista Grabski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Nicholas Flinner_Open Door Christian Schools 3.jpg
Nicholas Flinner - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Taniah Thomas.JPG
Taniah Thomas - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Nicholas Flinner_Open Door Christian Schools 2.jpeg
Nicholas Flinner - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Michael Wilson2.jpg
Michael Wilson - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes1.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Michael Wilson1.jpg
Michael Wilson - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Krista Grabski3.jpeg
Krista Grabski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes6.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Koen Suzelis1.jpg
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Jasmine Brooks.jpg
Jasmine Brooks - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford7.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Emma Keto.JPG
Emma Keto - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford6.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christopher Moran1.jpg
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christopher Moran3.JPG
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Koen Suzelis2.jpg
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Mya Tomoto1.jpeg
Mya Tomoto - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford4.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Renee Clippinger.jpeg
Renee Clippinger - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford5.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Koen Suzelis3.jpg
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christopher Moran2.JPG
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Brendan Oliss2.jpeg
Brendan Oliss - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford1.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Hannah Craddock 1.jpeg
Hannah Craddock - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christopher Moran5.JPG
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Katelyn Troyer.jpeg
Katelyn Troyer - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Koen Suzelis4.jpg
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford2.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Ava Mugford3.JPG
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Christopher Moran4.JPG
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Tu Minh Do.jpeg
Tu Minh Do - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student
Anthony Barnes7.jpeg
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryPhoto by: Provided by family of student

Best of Class 2021 Student Gallery, Sponsored by Ohio Lottery

close-gallery
  • Hannah Craddock 2.jpeg
  • Abigail Dohse1.png
  • Brendan Oliss3.JPG
  • Anthony Barnes4.jpeg
  • Brendan Oliss1.jpeg
  • Abigail Dohse2.jpg
  • Mya Tomoto3.jpeg
  • Christine Lawver2.jpg
  • Mya Tomoto2.jpeg
  • Anthony Frankowski1.jpg
  • Anthony Barnes5.jpeg
  • Christine Lawver1.jpg
  • Anthony Frankowski2.jpg
  • Anthony Frankowski3.jpg
  • Savanha Cramer.jpeg
  • Mark Allman Jr4.JPG
  • Sam LoGalbo3.jpg
  • Joseph Nitirahardjo1.PNG
  • Sarah Abood.jpg
  • Sharvi_Shah2.JPG
  • Sharvi_Shah3.JPG
  • Sam LoGalbo2.jpg
  • Mark Allman Jr5.JPG
  • Brianna Hill.jpeg
  • Samuel Layman1.png
  • Samuel Layman3.png
  • Nicholas Flinner_Open Door Christian Schools 1.jpeg
  • Joseph Nitirahardjo2.PNG
  • MargaretRadachy.jpg
  • Sharvi_Shah1.JPG
  • Joseph Nitirahardjo3.PNG
  • Sam LoGalbo1.jpg
  • Anthony Barnes2.jpeg
  • Samuel Layman2.png
  • Samuel Layman6.png
  • Anthony Barnes3.jpeg
  • Mark Allman Jr2.JPG
  • Sam LoGalbo5.jpg
  • Sharvi_Shah4.JPG
  • Alondra Gomez-Colon.jpg
  • Sharvi_Shah5.JPG
  • Sam LoGalbo4.jpg
  • Mark Allman Jr3.JPG
  • Samuel Layman7.png
  • Samuel Layman5.png
  • Mark Allman Jr1.JPG
  • Miranda Brainard.JPG
  • Krista Grabski1.jpeg
  • Tam Chau_North High School.jpg
  • Samuel Layman4.png
  • Krista Grabski2.jpeg
  • Nicholas Flinner_Open Door Christian Schools 3.jpg
  • Taniah Thomas.JPG
  • Nicholas Flinner_Open Door Christian Schools 2.jpeg
  • Michael Wilson2.jpg
  • Anthony Barnes1.jpeg
  • Michael Wilson1.jpg
  • Krista Grabski3.jpeg
  • Anthony Barnes6.jpeg
  • Koen Suzelis1.jpg
  • Jasmine Brooks.jpg
  • Ava Mugford7.JPG
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • Emma Keto.JPG
  • Ava Mugford6.JPG
  • Christopher Moran1.jpg
  • Christopher Moran3.JPG
  • Koen Suzelis2.jpg
  • Mya Tomoto1.jpeg
  • Ava Mugford4.JPG
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • Renee Clippinger.jpeg
  • Ava Mugford5.JPG
  • Koen Suzelis3.jpg
  • Christopher Moran2.JPG
  • Brendan Oliss2.jpeg
  • Ava Mugford1.JPG
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • Hannah Craddock 1.jpeg
  • Christopher Moran5.JPG
  • Katelyn Troyer.jpeg
  • Koen Suzelis4.jpg
  • Ava Mugford2.JPG
  • ISABELLA HARTMAN SENIOR GALLERY
  • Ava Mugford3.JPG
  • Christopher Moran4.JPG
  • Tu Minh Do.jpeg
  • Anthony Barnes7.jpeg

Share

Hannah Craddock - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Abigail Dohse - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Brendan Oliss - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Brendan Oliss - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Abigail Dohse - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christine Lawver - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mya Tomoto - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Frankowski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christine Lawver - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Frankowski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Frankowski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Savanha Cramer - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Joseph Nitirahardjo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sarah Abood - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sam LogGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Brianna Hill - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Nicholas Flinner - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Joseph Nitirahardjo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Margaret Radachy - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Joseph Nitirahardjo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Alondra Gomez - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sharvi Shah - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Sam LoGalbo - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mark Allman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Miranda Brainard - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Krista Grabski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Tam Chau - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Samuel Layman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Krista Grabski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Nicholas Flinner - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Taniah Thomas - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Nicholas Flinner - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Michael Wilson - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Michael Wilson - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Krista Grabski - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Jasmine Brooks - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Emma Keto - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Mya Tomoto - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Renee Clippinger - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Brendan Oliss - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Hannah Craddock - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Katelyn Troyer - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Koen Suzelis - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Isabella Hartman - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Ava Mugford - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Christopher Moran - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Tu Minh Do - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Anthony Barnes - High school valedictorian recognized in News 5's Best of Class, sponsored by the Ohio LotteryProvided by family of student
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next