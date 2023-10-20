4 frightening films set in Northeast Ohio to add to your Halloween binge watch list

While Cleveland is well-known as the setting of the holiday favorite "A Christmas Story," Northeast Ohio is also home to a number of horror and Halloween films — some more well-known and beloved than others.

If you're binging scary movies and TV shows this month in honor of Halloween, consider adding these films set and/or filmed in Northeast Ohio to your list.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis: “Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.”

Based on the novel by Adam Nevill, whose other novel “The Ritual” was also adapted into a Netflix horror movie, one that garnered critical acclaim.

How is it related to Northeast Ohio?

The film is set in a Cleveland boarding house and was shot partly on location in Cleveland, in addition to Bucharest, Romania, according to IMDB.

Based on the trailer, it seems to take place largely inside said boarding house, but there are a couple of exterior shots that appear to portray a particularly dreary Northeast Ohio, including a brief view of “Euclid Convenient Express,” a real convenience store in East Cleveland.

Worth a watch?

It received a 65% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 40% audience score. It has 5.4 out of 10 stars on IMDB. Critics largely praised Cristina Rodlo in the lead role and the film’s ominous, if predictable, horror elements. Horror cinephiles will likely find enough to enjoy.

Trailer:

How to watch:

“No One Gets Out Alive” is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis: “Teen sensation Victoria Justice (Nickelodeon’s Victorious) stars as Wren, a whip-smart high school senior stuck babysitting her annoying little brother, but that all changes when he somehow manages to get loose. Now Wren and her three friends need to find him as they set off on the most unexpected and unforgettable adventure of their lives…as long as mom doesn't find out!”

How is it related to Northeast Ohio?

Set and filmed entirely in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, “Fun Size” pays homage to The Land right from the start. The movie opens with a montage of shots familiar to any Clevelander interspersed with Halloween-decorated houses that absolutely look like they could be on any street in Northeast Ohio, with Victoria Justice’s voice-over of the fittingly deprecating line: “Everyone loves Halloween, especially in Cleveland. When you’re known as ‘The Mistake by the Lake,’ the chance to pretend you’re somebody else for a night sounds pretty good.”

Just like the last movie, “Fun Size” also has a scene shot on-location at a real convenience store – Coventry Food Market and Fine Wines in Cleveland Heights.

Worth a watch?

Critics definitely did not have fun with “Fun Size” – it received an abysmal 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were sweeter on it, giving it 47% on RT and 5.4/10 on IMDB.

Critics dragged it mainly for being too offensive and obnoxious for a Nickelodeon movie, but many agreed it had a few moments of wit with Justice as a likable lead.

Trailer:

How to watch:

Among other places, “Fun Size” can be streamed entirely for free with ads on YouTube.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis: “In the near future, the world falls victim to a plague of violent carnivorous undead humans, and a black-ops elite team of soldiers, nicknamed the "Zombie Squad", has been enlisted by the government as exterminators to control the growing epidemic. While on a series of routine containment missions, the soldiers stumble upon a mysterious religious cult which wishes to protect and enable the zombies, believing them to be a punishment ordained by God. Within their compound may be a cure to the virus causing the plague.”

How is it related to Northeast Ohio?

Set and filmed in Akron on Super 8 film, this low-budget zombie splatterfest was written and directed by Akron’s own J.R. Bookwalter and was his first film at age 19.

Worth a watch?

Fans of zombie horror b-movies akin to Evil Dead and George Romero’s body of work will likely enjoy this one. Reviewer Cavett Binion with AllMovie.com writes: “Very stylish for what is essentially an epic-scale home movie (and gushing with plentiful home-style gore effects), this remains Bookwalter's best effort and contains numerous witty homages to the Romero films which inspired it.”

Again, if you plan on watching, expect blood and gore and lots of it.

Trailer: Watch it here. WARNING: The trailer is definitely not rated for all audiences.

How to watch:

It is available to watch free with ads on TubiTV.

What’s it about?

Official synopsis: “On the night when demons and tortured souls are free to walk the earth alongside mortal revelers, four tales of terror will make you laugh even while scaring you.”

How is it related to Northeast Ohio?

The anthology of four short Halloween stories takes place in the fictional town of Warren Valley, Ohio, but was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The director, Michael Dougherty, was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, so the film’s location may technically be more inspired by the more southern parts of the state, but there is a Warren, Ohio in Trumbull County, which is considered Northeast Ohio, so it is close enough to warrant inclusion on this list.

Worth a watch?

“Trick ‘R Treat” was a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning 82% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 72% from audiences. Joe Leydon with Variety wrote: “This slick and twisted effort should enjoy lengthy shelf life as a Halloween perennial.”

Trailer:

How to watch:

As a Halloween favorite, it is airing frequently this month on AMC, and can be streamed on HBO’s streaming service Max for those with a subscription.