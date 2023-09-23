Best place to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio in 2023

The chilly air is returning, which can only mean one thing, fall is here! It's time to take part in all of the fall traditions, including getting a pumpkin.

We've asked News 5 viewers where the best place to get a pumpkin is, and here's what they said.

Hale Farm in Bath

Nancy Balluck



Hale Farm is open every weekend in September and October. The farm is a living history museum within Cuyahoga Valley National Park. For more information, click here.

Mapleside Farm in Brunswick

Mapleside Farms

Every weekend until the end of October, Mapleside Farms hosts a festival in their Pumpkin Village with a different theme. For adults, they host a Vino Your Way Out on weekend nights, where guests enter a maze and drink wine as they try and find their way out. For more information, click here.

Patterson’s in Chesterland

Patterson's Fruit Farm

Patterson's transforms into a fall lover's dream during September and October. You can stroll around the property with a pumpkin donut and apple cider slushie in hand while searching for your perfect pumpkin. For more information, click here.

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm in Hartville

The farm opened in 1990 and started as a small patch of pumpkins before transforming into what it is now. They are open every day, and general admission costs $10. Click here for more information.

Dussel Farm in Kent

In October, Dussel Farm opens every day from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. There is something fun for everyone to do, including corn mazes, face painting, and a barn full of crafts. For more information, click here.

Pumpkinville in Kirtland

Pumpkins, mums, apples, cider and more! Pumpkinville is open every day in September and October from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Nickajack Farm in North Lawrence

Nickajack Farm

Nickajack Farm grows around 75 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, and squash, and about 25 of those varieties are edible. In October, the farm allows guests to go through their maze using a flashlight. For more information, click here.

Szalay’s Farm in Peninsula

In 1931, Szalay's opened as a small corn farm and has now expanded into selling a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Besides picking a pumpkin, you can challenge yourself by taking a trip into their massive corn maze. Click here for more information.

Stony Creek Farm in West Salem

Stony Creek Farm

Stony Creek Farm has been making maple syrup and growing pumpkins for more than 30 years. They are open every Saturday and Sunday until the end of October. Click here for more information.

Ramseyer Farms in Wooster

WEWS

Ramseyer Farms is known for its incredible mazes, which this year has a pollination theme. If you plan on visiting their farm on a weekend this year, make sure you buy tickets online ahead of time. Click here for more information.

Do you know an amazing place that wasn't featured in the list? Email courtney.shaw@wews.com.