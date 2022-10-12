The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.

Here are the ones that News 5 viewers have dubbed as the best.

Bay Village

Raymond Kent

500 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Berea

Paul Kordich





500 block of Grayton Road.

Cleveland

WEWS

Hipple Avenue.

Fairview Park

Josh Jenkins

West 210th Street near Lorain Avenue.

Silver Lake

Austin Juersivich

2800 block of Hastings Road.

Wadsworth

Mark Livingston

100 block of East Bergey Street.

