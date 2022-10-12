The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.
Here are the ones that News 5 viewers have dubbed as the best.
Bay Village
500 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Berea
500 block of Grayton Road.
Cleveland
Hipple Avenue.
Fairview Park
West 210th Street near Lorain Avenue.
Silver Lake
2800 block of Hastings Road.
Wadsworth
100 block of East Bergey Street.
Is your display incredible? Send a picture to courtney.shaw@wews.com.