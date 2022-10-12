Watch Now
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio

Paul Kordich
Posted at 10:16 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 10:16:31-04

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio  — Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.

Here are the ones that News 5 viewers have dubbed as the best.

Bay Village

500 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Berea

500 block of Grayton Road.

Cleveland

Hipple Avenue.

Fairview Park

West 210th Street near Lorain Avenue.

Silver Lake

2800 block of Hastings Road.

Wadsworth

100 block of East Bergey Street.

Is your display incredible? Send a picture to courtney.shaw@wews.com.

