Your guide to the best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio

Every year, families gather in October to carve pumpkins for Halloween. Some people go to stores, while others make a day out of it and go to a pumpkin patch. We asked News 5 viewers where they go to pick the perfect pumpkin and these are the patches they told us about.

Ashland County

Honey Haven Farm

Honey Haven Farm hosts a Fall Festival every year. You can take a horse-drawn wagon ride to the field to pick pumpkins, slingshot pumpkins, and shoot air-powered corn cannons. The farm is located at 1327 County Road 1475, Ashland, Ohio.

Erie County

Burnham Orchards

The orchard has a farmers market open daily and has different fall activities. Every weekend, the orchard will have hayrides, balloon making, face painting, and apple picking. Pets are not allowed inside the orchard. The orchard is located at 8019 State Route 113, Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Geauga County

Patterson Fruit Farms

The farm is open year-round and sells apple cider, maple syrup, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Families can pack a lunch or visit the refreshment stand at its outdoor farm area designed for families. The farm is located at 11414 Caves Road, Chesterland, Ohio.

Huron County

Allie's Mums

Allie's Mums may be known for mums, but it also sell pumpkins! It started selling pumpkins in early September. It has also grown more than 6,000 mums this year in 48 different colors. The stand is located at 14804 Gore-Orphanage Road, Wakeman, Ohio.

Lake County

Secor's Nurseries-Fruit Market

The nursery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's family-owned and operated. The nursery is located at 4940 North Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio.

Lorain County

Grobe Fruit Farm

Grobe Fruit Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The farm is known for its famous apple cider and pile of pumpkins. It's located at 43875 Telegraph Road, Elyria, Ohio.

Medina County

Mapleside Farms

Mapleside Farms transforms into Pumpkin Village every fall. The farm is located at 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, Ohio.

Portage County

Monroe Orchard

Monroe Orchard has an Apple Harvest Festival every year starting the last Saturday of September. Festival attendees can pick their own apples and pumpkins and watch them make your apple cider. You can also tour the orchard by calling 330-569-7464. The orchard is located at 6313 Pioneer Trail, Hiram, Ohio.

Stark County

Nickajack Farms

Nickajack Farms has over 500 acres on its property. You can pick your own pumpkin and take a train or walk to the picking area. The farm has a cafe where you can come and eat lunch before heading to its fall festival. The farm is located at 2955 Manchester Avenue NW, North Lawrence, Ohio.

Summit County

Szalay’s Farm Market

Szalay’s Farm Market has been around since 1931. Its open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. It's located at 4563 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio.

Trumbull County

Kuchta Farms

Their pumpkin patch has pumpkins and gourds of every shape, size, and color. You can catch the hayride out to the patch to pick your own pumpkin. The farm is located at 4480 State Route 82, Newton Falls, Ohio.

Wayne County

Ramseyer Farms

Ramseyer Farms has more than 45 activities for families including two giant corn mazes, hayrides, slides, animal pedal cart race tracks, and pumpkin picking. Their fall fun runs into Halloween. The farm is located at 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster, Ohio.

