Cleveland Restaurant Week is back through Nov. 18

Cleveland Restaurant Week kicked off Monday to showcase some of the best food coming out of creative kitchens at numerous restaurants in the city.

The event runs from Nov. 6 to 18 and features menus from more than 30 locally-owned restaurants. Participating restaurants will feature three-course prix-fixe menus. Prices vary, but many are around $39 plus taxes and gratuity per person.

Cleveland Independents is the organizer of the event, and if you're not familiar, it's an organization that seeks to "Promote dining in independently owned restaurants and to serve the interests of the independent restaurateur. The purpose of Cleveland Independents is to protect, nurture and promote independent restaurants in Northeast Ohio."

