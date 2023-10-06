Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is key to survival

CLEVELAND — Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Ohio, accounting for 29% of all new female invasive cancer cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ODH data from 2022 shows breast cancer incidence rates were higher among white women (131.3 per 100,000 females) than Black women (125.5 per 100,000 females) and Asian American and Pacific Islander women (85.2 per 100,000).

However, female breast cancer mortality rates in Ohio were highest among Black women (27.8 per 100,000 females) and lowest among Asian American and Pacific Islander women (10.8 per 100,000).

News 5 Anchor Danita Harris spoke to Dr. Jame Abraham, an oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic, about the disparity.

"More younger Black women get a diagnosis of breast cancer and when they get that diagnosis at a young age, it tends to be more triple negative, one of the more aggressive forms of breast cancer," said Abraham.

Early detection, including monthly breast self-exams and mammograms, is critical for survival.

The American Cancer Society recommends women with an average risk of breast cancer begin getting mammograms at age 40.

Those who are at an increased risk may need to have screenings sooner.

