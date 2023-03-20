Local business coach, five-time cancer survivor battles new diagnosis while empowering women

CLEVELAND — Cancer continues to impact women at alarming rates. Yet, Black women remain the most likely to die from a cancer diagnosis. Specifically, when it comes to breast cancer, the American Cancer Society reports 41% of Black women are more likely to die compared to other races, despite having lower incidence rates.

But one woman defies those odds.

Staci Kirk, who is affectionately known as “Coach Staci” as a local business coach, is a five-time cancer survivor. Keeping women uplifted, motivated, and full of purpose is Coach Staci’s life mission, but it’s been challenged in her own life. As she shared, her battle with cancer started at just 14 years old when she was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma.

“Some people have a hard time-fighting cancer one time. So, you can imagine continuously getting that same diagnosis over and over again” she said. “I've had Follicular Lymphoma. I've also had Hodgkin's Disease twice when I was 23, as well as when I was 31. Then I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 45, it came back at 48.”

Seemingly bound to cancer and continuing to heal from past abuse, Coach Staci says she had to get real with herself. As the saying goes, this coach checked herself into the self-care gym and started practicing what she preached.

“In order for me to stay around for years and years and years, which is what I plan on doing, I have to take care of myself. I have to eat better. I have to think better. I have to spend time, quiet time with myself.”

As she recovers from her recent breast cancer diagnosis through at-home chemo treatment, Coach Staci continues to offer free online business classes through her “Let’s Win Sis” community. She is also now leading a new business coaching certification program. This five-time cancer survivor refuses to live life on the sidelines.

“There's going to be obstacles. There's going to be roadblocks. They're going to be some boulders in your path that you think are insurmountable. But trust me, I'm living testimony that you can make it through whatever is in front of you,” she said.

