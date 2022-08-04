Seniors head back to college thanks to new program at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, Ohio — We’re never too old to learn something new and a new program at Baldwin Wallace University is helping make sure local seniors never stop learning while staying mentally sharp and engaged.

“It’s taken off like a rocket,” said Patrick Finley, Founder and Chairman of Vitalia. “It’s exhilarating and inspirational to see our residents having so much fun.”

In partnership with Vitalia, a Cleveland-based senior lifestyle community, Baldwin Wallace’s new community learning division is committing to lifelong learning.

“There's a great hunger for educational courses and workshops and lectures, especially in our senior population. They want to be mentally active,” said Adam Sheldon, Division of Community Learning at Baldwin Wallace University.

According to an AARP study from March 2022, 55% of Americans, ages 45 and older, are actively learning new things. Yet, the CDC reports more adults over 45 years old are reporting confusion and memory loss, which can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease. The agency calls it a growing public health issue as one in nine people suffer from it. Those at risk are encouraged to exercise, eat right and keep one’s minds active in an effort to help prevent the disease.

It's why Sheldon says the university’s mission to reach vulnerable demographics is important.

Seniors enrolling in fall courses are able to learn anything from plant identification, birdwatching, the arts and so much more.

“They find great joy in being able to kind of have a partnership with our students that are often teaching and many of these classes. They formed this friendship with them and I've seen these blossoming friendships over the course of time and they keep in touch with them,” said Sheldon.

Finley added, “Our residents are effectively younger as a result of programs like this.”

The course program at Baldwin Wallace University is offered to those ages 55 and up.

