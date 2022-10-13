'Transition Blouses' aim to provide women convenience, comfort and confidence during medical port treatments

CLEVELAND — Lost and in pain from her breast cancer diagnosis in 2014, Denise West says she found strength through sharing her journey online.

“No one in my family had breast cancer to my knowledge. I’m a trendsetter, but I didn’t really want that trend,” she said. “I didn’t have many reference points. So, that’s what I try to be for people now. I’ve built a community of people who trust me.”

West’s transparency, paired with pictures on Facebook, revealed the daunting challenge and inconvenience of accessing her medical port during chemo.

Denise West

“Every treatment anytime we had to give blood there was easy access. So, you literally had to hold your shirt down or t-shirt down,” she said. “I sat next to people who had to go to work and looking at some [wondering] you know what do I wear? If I wear a t-shirt because I don’t want the chemo to drip or any of the petroleum jelly that’s put around if I don’t want that on the outfit that I may have to wear to work, what can I do?”

The reality and West’s desire to help with easy port access, while also allowing women to feel access women feel comfortable, confident, and pretty, sparked an idea to design transition fashion blouses with local designer “Never Give Up” (NGU) designer, Diane Linston.

“I never knew anyone who had breast cancer,” Linston said. "When I learned through Denise and I saw her pictures [of] what she was going through, I was like wow. This is serious.”

Linston started designing at 15 years old with a specialty in denim.

“When Denise came to me, she said I want you to create this idea…I told Denise you might want to maybe go to someone who has that experience. She said no she said Diane you’re the one,” Linston said.

As West explains, she prayed to work with someone with flexibility and patience to understand her vision.

“Because I had so many pictures, I could show her where the port was, I could show her what kind of access I needed.”

After several focus groups with breast cancer survivors and caregivers and three years’ time, the “Transition Blouses,” West’s vision is now a reality in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Most of them are 100% cotton. We have some that may be 50% polyester. They’re washable,” said Linston. “What makes them unique is the Velcro.”

The blouses come in various designs, colors, and patterns.

“I wish I would’ve had it and I would’ve probably tried to embrace the journey,” said West. “It’s not just for breast cancer patients. We are titling it as a transition chemo blouse because we don’t want that garment to have a negative connotation once you complete the journey.”

Her journey, the hardest race of her life, is what West holds near and dear to her heart. The breast cancer survivor now says she’s ready to help more women with every blouse sold.

“That really brings a different feel to this. The year that I’m turning 60. The year that I’ve made it five years on post-cancer and the year that Diane and I will be able to share this blouse with the world.”

For more information on the “Transition Blouse,” click here and here.