Tower City transforms into Winterland with festive events inside and out

CLEVELAND — Katie McGraw stopped by Tower City this week and found it was snowing inside! It’s part of Winterland events taking place all holiday long.

“We’re really excited to be a part of Winterland, just like we have for so many years, with Tower City being the center of so many Christmas activities here in Downtown Cleveland,” said Jason Russell, vice president of leasing and pperations at Bedrock.

“Whether it’s great fun and the tree lighting we have in Public Square, we have amazing activations like you can see right here,” he said, talking about the snow set to fall from the ceilings inside Tower City.

There are also great holiday displays throughout Tower City, harkening back to the days when the building was filled with department stores, Russell said.

“We have great things like Bruce the Spruce’s Forest, where kids there get to talk to Bruce the Spruce and make crafts for their families,” he said.

Mr. Jingaling and Mr. Jingaling’s Castle will be there, as well as a holiday-themed bar, where “parents can have their spirits too,” Russell said.

To see all the Winterland transformations and events, starting with a tree-lighting ceremony at Public Square on Saturday, Nov. 25, head to TowerCityCenter.com.