The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland extends holiday season registration period

CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army is extending their registration period for families and children in need this holiday season until Nov. 30.

Holiday registration dates run from Nov. 1 until Nov. 30, with registration accepted by phone from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

After registering for the program, families will be given a date and time to receive toys and food for their holiday meals.

The Salvation Army reports helping 1,972 families and providing toys to 4,636 children last year alone through their Christmas Distribution program.

Those in the Greater Cleveland area can register for the program by calling a community center near them:

The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334

The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640

The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515

The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388

The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593

To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.