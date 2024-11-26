Looking for a Christmas pop-up bar? Check out this list

It's time to deck the halls by heading to one of Northeast Ohio's Christmas pop-up bars!

Here is a list of bars in the area embracing the holiday season:

Blitzen's

Hudson's Restaurant

80 N. Main St.

Hudson, Ohio 44263

If you live in Hudson and love the holidays, you must check out Hudson's annual pop-up bar. For more information, click here.

Christmas Corner Bar

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Lakewood's Around the Corner has transformed this holiday season. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Grinch Bar

Tommy's

1325 Linda Street

Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Have you ever wanted to go to Whoville? Tommy's has brought it to life. For more information, click here.

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop Up

Tiki Underground

1832 Front Street

Cuyahoga Falls, 44221

Head out to the Tiki Bar to enjoy special cocktails, tiki mugs and more. For more information, click here.

Miracle on E. 4th Street

Society Lounge

2036 East 4 Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

The annual transformation includes Home Alone decor and various festive drinks. For more information, click here.

Secret Cellar Christmas Bar

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Starting on Nov. 29, Great Lakes Brewing Company will be transforming its cozy cellar bar into a secret holiday hideaway. For more information, click here.

Sleigh

JACK Casino

100 Public Square

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Get ready for some warm and fuzzy feelings with their incredible variety of holiday drinks. For more information, click here.

XMAS Bar

1052 Old River Road

East Bank Flats

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Every year, Hi5 in the Flats transforms into XMAS Bar. For more information, click here.