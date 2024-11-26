Looking for a Christmas pop-up bar? Check out this list

It's time to deck the halls by heading to one of Northeast Ohio's Christmas pop-up bars!
Here is a list of bars in the area embracing the holiday season:
Blitzen's
Hudson's Restaurant
80 N. Main St.
Hudson, Ohio 44263
If you live in Hudson and love the holidays, you must check out Hudson's annual pop-up bar. For more information, click here.
Christmas Corner Bar
Around the Corner
18616 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
Lakewood's Around the Corner has transformed this holiday season. For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Grinch Bar
Tommy's
1325 Linda Street
Rocky River, Ohio 44116
Have you ever wanted to go to Whoville? Tommy's has brought it to life. For more information, click here.
Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop Up
Tiki Underground
1832 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, 44221
Head out to the Tiki Bar to enjoy special cocktails, tiki mugs and more. For more information, click here.
Miracle on E. 4th Street
Society Lounge
2036 East 4 Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
The annual transformation includes Home Alone decor and various festive drinks. For more information, click here.
Secret Cellar Christmas Bar
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Starting on Nov. 29, Great Lakes Brewing Company will be transforming its cozy cellar bar into a secret holiday hideaway. For more information, click here.
Sleigh
JACK Casino
100 Public Square
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Get ready for some warm and fuzzy feelings with their incredible variety of holiday drinks. For more information, click here.
XMAS Bar
1052 Old River Road
East Bank Flats
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Every year, Hi5 in the Flats transforms into XMAS Bar. For more information, click here.