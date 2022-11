NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Santa Clause is coming to town.

The jolly man in red is flying into North Olmsted's Great Northern Mall this Friday for the holiday season.

You can make reservations to see him here.

The mall will kick off his arrival at 5:30 p.m. with face-painting, balloon artists and stilt walkers.

At 6 p.m., a Santa parade will take over the mall.

Santa will be at the mall every day until Dec. 24.

After that, he has some work to do.