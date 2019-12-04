AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who has dubbed himself as the "Christmas Teddy Bear" is gaining attention with his unusual ad on the Facebook Marketplace.

Matthew James posted that he will be your brand new Christmas boyfriend this holiday season, with a photo of himself posing...seductively?...in a teddy bear onesie in front of a highly-decorated Christmas tree.

Facebook eventually took his "item" off the Marketplace, but not before 32,000 people viewed it.

His original post read,"Hey girls are you in the market for a brand new Christmas boyfriend? We have a Christmas special we only have one left and it’s a one-of-a-kind item possibly will never be seen again once bought...show up to the Christmas dinner with the man of your dreams that your family will finally love guarantee or your money back." He originally listed his price at $10,000, but said that was negotiable.

Credit: Matthew James

We talked to James, who said almost 500 women reached out to him.

He said he came up with the post to give people a good laugh.

"Just thought it was cute since I’m single, for one, and a single father - maybe I’d get lucky and meet a good woman," James said.

James said that an Akron salon even offered to give him a free pedicure and a haircut if he gets to go to any Christmas events, but at the moment, none of them have panned out.

At the end of the day, James hopes his ad help bring people into the Christmas spirit.

"I’d love to see people laugh more and spread Christmas cheer now and forever," James said. "The world needs some good laughs an joy in it these days."