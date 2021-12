MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — We asked News 5 viewers where the best holiday lights are in Northeast Ohio, and here's how they responded.

Lakewood

WEWS

13000 block of Edgewater Drive.

Lorain

Bobby Wright

3000 block of Crehore Street.

Middleburg Heights

Kravec

6700 block of Franke Road.

Parma

jolanta melnyk





Chestnut Hills Drive.

Rittman

Wilging Construction

300 block of East Sunset Drive.

Wadsworth

David Bennett

1200 block of Ledgestone Drive.

If you have spectacular holiday lights, email courtneyshaw@wews.com